MCG continues action against those disrupting cleanliness drive

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is continuing to penalize those dumping waste and littering the city amid its special cleanliness initiative under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program (SWEEP), officials aware of the matter said. A tractor driver illegally dumping construction waste on an empty plot of land in Sector 52A in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

MCG officials said that since July 1, fines amounting to ₹63,000 have been collected from 126 individuals. In June, fines were imposed on 439 individuals, from whom ₹2,19,500 was collected.

In keeping with the guidelines issued by Haryana’s chief secretary and Executive Committee chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, TVSN Prasad, the SWEEP initiative aims to make Gurugram clean, beautiful, and better. Sanitation teams are working tirelessly, cleaning main roads, alleys, green belt areas and public spaces.

“Garbage from vulnerable points is being collected and transported to secondary collection points, from where it is swiftly sent to the Bandhwari waste disposal plant. This process is carried out both day and night to enhance the city’s cleanliness as quickly as possible,” MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said.

Additionally, sanitation teams are taking action against those who spoil clean areas, roads, green belts, markets, and other public places by littering, officials said.

Under the SWEEP initiative, 19 HCS officers have been assigned to monitor cleanliness efforts in the city. These officers oversee the presence of sanitation workers, vehicles, resources, and door-to-door garbage collection systems in their respective areas and send daily reports. Senior officials from the district administration and municipal corporation are continuously reviewing the SWEEP initiative. Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies Minister, Subhash Sudha, also visited various places in Gurugram to assess cleanliness efforts.

The MCG has issued helpline numbers for the special cleanliness drive. Citizens can report complaints and suggestions 24/7. For garbage or cleanliness-related issues, the helpline number is 7290097521; for horticultural waste, the number is 7290076135; and for C&D waste, the number is 7290088127.