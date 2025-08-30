Meat shops in Gurugram warned of sealing and penalties for violations

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday warned all meat shops in the city that illegal shops would be sealed and heavy penalties would be imposed. MCG said that mushrooming unauthorised meat outlets not only compromise hygiene and public health but also flout the law. Under the directives, all meat shops—including chicken, fish, and mutton vendors—must obtain a valid MCG licence to operate. (HT Archive)

The announcement follows a meeting between MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and office bearers of Samagra Hindu Seva Sangh, Haryana, who submitted a memorandum highlighting that hundreds of meat shops across Gurugram are running without valid licences or adhering to basic hygiene norms. The delegation urged MCG to identify and close such outlets immediately.

Responding to their concerns, Dahiya assured that the corporation has intensified inspections and violators will face punitive measures without exception.

Under the directives, all meat shops—including chicken, fish, and mutton vendors—must obtain a valid MCG licence to operate. “No illegal meat shop will be allowed to run in the city. Surprise inspections will continue, and shops without proper authorisation or those failing hygiene checks will be sealed on the spot,” Dahiya said.

MCG has mandated strict hygiene standards for all licensed outlets. Shops must store meat in cold storage units, ensure daily cleaning of premises, and dispose of waste in a scientific manner. Selling uncovered meat or displaying it in the open is strictly prohibited, and all shops must install glass coverings at the front. Health department officials will conduct regular inspections, and repeated violations will attract harsher penalties, including cancellation of licenses.

To curb illegal slaughtering, the corporation has directed that all meat be sourced only from authorised slaughterhouses. Vendors must also prominently display whether their outlet sells jhatka or halal meat, along with the source of procurement, to maintain transparency for customers.

Residents have also been urged to support the drive by reporting any unauthorised or unhygienic outlets directly to MCG. Officials said public complaints will be acted upon swiftly to ensure compliance.

Dahiya said that the campaign is not just about regulation but about safeguarding citizens’ health. “Our goal is to make sure people consume safe and hygienic meat products. Illegal shops will not be tolerated, and those ignoring the rules will face immediate and strict action,” he added.