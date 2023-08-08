Gurugram RWAs seek security for domestic helps

With hundreds of migrant workers leaving the city amid threat of violence from right-wing organisations, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in at least 10 areas of Gurugram met deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday and sought security for those migrants who work as domestic helps in their colonies. They have also alleged that certain individuals are roaming near the residential areas and are threatening the domestic helps. Following a mahapanchayat called in Sector 57’s Tigra village, wherein calls were made for an economic and social boycott of Muslims, several migrant workers started leaving Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Following a mahapanchayat called in Sector 57’s Tigra village, wherein calls were made for an economic and social boycott of Muslims, several migrant workers started leaving Gurugram.

On Tuesday, the RWAs informed the district administration regarding this and have demanded action against those allegedly roaming around and threatening the domestic helps with weapons. They have sought an increase in police deployment in the areas.

Shammi Mohammad, 28, a car cleaner in a condominium on Sohna Road who resides in Tikri village, said that he was stopped by two bike-borne men who asked him to stay away from the area when he went to work on Monday. “I got scared and informed my relatives who also live in Tikri. We are leaving on Tuesday night. I informed my employer, who advised me to leave until the situation gets better,” he said.

Hamida Mandal, a domestic help working in Sector 49 and lives in Tigra village, said, “We are being harassed every day and if we report to police, they threaten to kill us. Our only option is to leave the city.”

Ritu Bhariok, a resident of Westend Heights condominium in DLF 5, said that the issue is getting increasingly serious. “We should plan to form groups and help the migrant workers so that they feel secure. The RWA members should meet sarpanches and elders of the village regaring this. They need our support as they do not have anyone else who will take a stand for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, DC Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to constitute five special monitoring teams to keep a check on such activities in slum areas. “We have deployed additional force in the areas from where we are receiving complaints, and police patrolling has already been started. I am in touch with RWA members and timely action is being taken so that no one is targeted,” he said.

