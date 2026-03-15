Minister flags civic upgrades at Faridabad Flower Festival opening

Haryana Revenue and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel on Saturday said the people of Faridabad are committed to the city’s development and that several initiatives will further improve civic infrastructure in the coming months. The two day event features themed gardens, bonsai, cactus and flower displays along with stalls by nurseries and horticulture departments. (@VipulGoelBJP/X)

Speaking while inaugurating the Faridabad Flower Festival 2026 as the chief guest at Town Park in Faridabad, Goel praised the revival of the event and highlighted ongoing development initiatives.

“The city will witness significant improvements in the coming months,” he said.

Sharing details about the proposed visit of the chief minister, Goel said a programme of the chief minister has been scheduled at Sector 12 on April 4 at 11 am. “The Chief Minister has announced several important initiatives for Faridabad in the budget,” he said, urging citizens to participate in large numbers so that issues related to the city’s development can be presented effectively.

Appreciating the efforts of officers of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad and public representatives, Goel said reviving the flower festival at Town Park, which used to be organised several years ago, was a commendable initiative. Referring to earlier tree plantation drives, development of Town Park, Eco-Van, Namo-Van, and the beautification of parks, he said development works approved for Town Park would bring about more visible changes in the coming years. He said there are plans to introduce facilities such as a water canal and boating for children at the park. Highlighting improvements in sanitation arrangements, Goel said systems such as waste collection, door-to-door collection, mechanised and manual cleaning, and night sweeping are being further strengthened.

The two-day festival, being held on March 14 and 15 at Town Park, showcases seasonal flower displays, themed gardens, potted plants, bonsai, cactus and succulent varieties, and cut-flower exhibitions. It also includes awareness activities on gardening and environmental conservation and features stalls by horticulture departments, nurseries and local gardeners displaying ornamental plants and landscaping ideas.