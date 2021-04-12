Mobile vaccination centre flagged off

The district health department on Monday flagged off a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre, set up in a van, to increase vaccination coverage in slum areas.

Dr Amandeep, nodal officer for vaccination (urban areas), Gurugram, said, “In slum areas, we were facing problems in vaccinating people as health centres are not always in close proximity to the localities and reaching out to people was also a little difficult. This mobile van will focus on slum areas and beneficiaries can register on the spot. No fixed time limit has been decided for particular areas, but it will depend on the number of registrations.”

The van was flagged off by the chief medical officer from Bhim Colony in Sector 39. On Monday, the van visited Bhim Colony, and the urban primary health centres in Rajendra Park and Nathupur. On Tuesday, it will be available in Subhash Nagar and Tikri village, said officials.

However, data on the number of people vaccinated at the mobile session site was not immediately available.

The van is equipped with space for a doctor, vaccinator and an attendant. It has facilities of a mini clinic, including a bed, refrigerator to store vaccines and other facilities to deal with any adverse event following vaccination. The van can store up to 100 vials of vaccine, which, can vaccinate up to 600 people, said officials.

Dr Virendra Yadav, the chief medical officer, said, “Through this van, we are targeting to vaccinate at least 100 people per day. The van has been launched with the aim of increasing the pace of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the district so that the maximum number of people can be covered.”

On Monday, 20,060 beneficiaries above the age of 45 were vaccinated at 220 session sites, comprising 160 government sites and 60 private sites. So far, over 349,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Gurugram, according to officials records of the health department.