Monsoon keeps its date, cools down Gurugram
The city on Thursday witnessed intermittent spells of rains, which are expected to continue on Friday as the monsoon hit the city and other parts of north and south Haryana.
The city received 33mm rain from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening, which brought the temperature down by 9 degrees from normal, a significant dip, which also relieved the city residents of heat and sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, predicted that this spell of rain is expected to decrease slightly from July 3 onwards and intensity of rain will reduce for next two to three days.
“The temperature may rise as rain decreases from July 3, but spells are likely to return from July 6 onwards and intensity will increase. At present, the monsoon has reached north and south Haryana, and by Friday it will touch western parts of the state as well on Friday,” said Manmohan Singh, IMD Chandigarh. As per IMD data, the city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius (°C), a dip of 9 degrees from normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, a dip of 2.5 degrees, on Thursday. It received 12mm rain on Thursday (from 8.30am to 5.30am), said the IMD, adding that the entire Haryana received 36mm rain in June — a deficient of 20%.
On Thursday, the dip in temperatures brought relief to the residents from hot weather and high humidity. “The weather has turned pleasant, and hopefully the rain will continue throughout the month and ensure pleasant weather. The humidity is still high, but the day was pleasant,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 22. The city on Thursday recorded 92 degree humidity.
On waterlogging issues, Sanjeev Thakur, a resident of Sector 56, said, “...The real test will happen following intense rainfall in the city.”
This year, HSC students have advantage to secure admission to reputed colleges, say principals
Two more buildings collapse in Mumbai, three incidents in four days
75 Delhi Police booths to bridge gap between residents, stations
Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi's Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party's two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri's D-block. Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him.
