Monsoon keeps its date, cools down Gurugram

The city on Thursday witnessed intermittent spells of rains, which are expected to continue on Friday as the monsoon hit the city and other parts of north and south Haryana.

The city received 33mm rain from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening, which brought the temperature down by 9 degrees from normal, a significant dip, which also relieved the city residents of heat and sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, predicted that this spell of rain is expected to decrease slightly from July 3 onwards and intensity of rain will reduce for next two to three days.

“The temperature may rise as rain decreases from July 3, but spells are likely to return from July 6 onwards and intensity will increase. At present, the monsoon has reached north and south Haryana, and by Friday it will touch western parts of the state as well on Friday,” said Manmohan Singh, IMD Chandigarh. As per IMD data, the city on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius (°C), a dip of 9 degrees from normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, a dip of 2.5 degrees, on Thursday. It received 12mm rain on Thursday (from 8.30am to 5.30am), said the IMD, adding that the entire Haryana received 36mm rain in June — a deficient of 20%.

On Thursday, the dip in temperatures brought relief to the residents from hot weather and high humidity. “The weather has turned pleasant, and hopefully the rain will continue throughout the month and ensure pleasant weather. The humidity is still high, but the day was pleasant,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 22. The city on Thursday recorded 92 degree humidity.

On waterlogging issues, Sanjeev Thakur, a resident of Sector 56, said, “...The real test will happen following intense rainfall in the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON