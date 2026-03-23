Motorcycle with 112 pending challans seized in Gurugram; fines total ₹72,500

A motorcycle with 112 pending traffic challans amounting to ₹72,500 was seized during a special enforcement drive at the Dhundahera border in Gurugram, police officials said on Saturday. (Representative image) Vehicle caught during surprise check. Police warn repeat offenders; notices issued to over 100 violators with 50+ pending challans. (HT Archive)

Officials said the frequent violator was caught at a surprise check post during a weekly drive conducted between March 16 and 22.

According to traffic police, the motorcycle, a Hero Splendor, had violated provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act across 13 categories of offences, including driving without a licence, absence of a pollution certificate, not wearing a helmet, wrongful parking, and use of pressure horns, multiple times, leading to the accumulation of fines.

“During checking, a significant number of challans were found pending on this motorcycle under various sections of the MV Act. The vehicle was impounded under section 167(8) of the MV Act, upon failing to fulfil challans within 90 days from its issuance. The vehicle owner was detained briefly,” a senior traffic police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The vehicle was later moved to a temporary parking facility at Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29 and will be released only after all pending challans are cleared, officials said.

Traffic police said the penalty amount varies depending on the nature of violations and the applicable provisions at the time of issuance.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said notices have been issued to 106 violators with more than 50 pending challans, and a list of their names was made public on March 16. “Through notices, the violators have been instructed to settle their pending challans as soon as possible. Strict action, including impounding of vehicles, will follow if they fail to clear their dues in time,” Mohan said.

Last week, district traffic police also launched a “name and shame” campaign, publishing details of commuters with over 50 unpaid challans. Apart from the motorcycle with 112 pending challans, the list included one motorist with 108 unpaid challans, followed by 104 and 101 against two others.

In a similar case last month, on February 5, a man identified as Sumit, a resident of Jind, was stopped at a checkpoint along the Dhundahera border while riding a Hero Splendor with 41 unpaid challans amounting to ₹4.81 lakh. His motorcycle was subsequently impounded.