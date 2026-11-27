Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Nepalese national dead, another critical as speeding car hits their motorcycle in Bhangrola
In another accident, 30-year-old Mohammad Naiyyar died, and at least four others were injured after a speeding auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, toppled near Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29
A 38-year-old man was killed, and his 28-year-old friend was critically injured after a speeding car allegedly hit their motorcycle on Bhangrola Road in Manesar on Thursday, police said.
Police identified the victim as Vishal Kumar and the injured as Janak, both from Kathmandu, Nepal. The duo lived in Aliyar village, Gurugram, police said.
According to police, the accident took place at 12.30 am on Thursday when Janak, driving the motorcycle, and Vishal, sitting pillion, were returning home after completing their shift, and a speeding car hit them from behind.
Investigators said commuters alerted police, after which the duo were taken to a private hospital.
A senior police official said that the duo were critically injured and Vishal was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
“The car’s driver sped away from the spot immediately without helping the victims”, he said, adding that CCTV footage from near the spot was being scanned to trace the car.
On Janak’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in another accident, 30-year-old Mohammad Naiyyar died, and at least four others were injured after a speeding auto-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, toppled near Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.
Investigators said the auto-rickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that all the injured persons were discharged while Naiyyar, who had sustained head injuries, died in the course of treatment by Wednesday night.
“He was from Bihar’s Jamui district and lived in Kaspashera, Delhi. He worked in a bag-manufacturing firm in Sector 29,” Turan said, adding that the driver was yet to be arrested.
An FIR was registered against the driver under sections 106 and 281 of BNS at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Thursday, police said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.