Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Gurugram DC to focus on traffic, road safety

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 05, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Ajay Kumar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, succeeds Nishant Kumar Yadav, who has been transferred to serve as the DC of Chandigarh

The newly appointed deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram said his key focus in the city will be on alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban services. Kumar said urban issues like solid waste management, traffic regulation, and the improvement of public spaces will also be on his priority list.

Ajay Kumar, the new Gururgam DC is originally from Una in Himachal Pradesh and holds an engineering degree in electronics and communication from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from IIM Kozhikode. (HT Photo)
Ajay Kumar, the new Gururgam DC is originally from Una in Himachal Pradesh and holds an engineering degree in electronics and communication from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from IIM Kozhikode. (HT Photo)

Ajay Kumar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, succeeds Nishant Kumar Yadav, who has been transferred to serve as the DC of Chandigarh. Ajay Kumar is expected to assume his role by the end of this week.

The new DC is originally from Una in Himachal Pradesh and holds an engineering degree in electronics and communication from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from IIM Kozhikode. Before joining the Indian Administrative Services, he worked as a software engineer at IBM. His administrative experience includes postings in Rewari, Sirsa, and Sonipat as a sub-divisional magistrate and most recently as the DC of Rohtak, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, and Nuh.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Ashok Kumar Garg, has expressed his resolve to tackle sanitation issues in the city.

Garg is a 2009-batch IAS officer and is set to replace Narhari Singh Bangar as MCG Commissioner. His previous experiences include serving as a commissioner to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and MCG joint commissioner. “I plan to organize stakeholder meetings to formulate clear strategies for improving sanitation across the city,” Garg said, noting that the city’s sanitation issues require a collaborative approach with input from local RWAs and other civic bodies.

Outgoing deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav reflected on his tenure in Gurugram, which began in February 2022, marking a challenging but impactful period. “My time in Gurugram was filled with learning experiences, including handling two major elections this year and overseeing the city’s structural audits to boost confidence among homebuyers,” Yadav said. He talked about the measures taken to address urban flooding and waterlogging issues.

The recent administrative reshuffle across Haryana has brought in new officials to key roles. Renu Sogan, a 2019-batch IAS officer currently serving as HSVP administrator, will replace Garg as the MCM commissioner. Additionally, Munish Sharma, who held dual responsibilities as additional CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), has been appointed DC of Charkhi Dadri.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //