New MCM commissioner takes charge, pledges reforms for Manesar

In an administrative reshuffle, IAS officer Renu Sogan, a 2019 batch officer, officially assumed the role of Municipal Commissioner of Manesar on Tuesday. During his first address as the commissioner, Sogan said that her top priority would be streamlining service delivery and making the municipal system more responsive to residents’ needs. A key aspect of her agenda includes a comprehensive focus on enhancing sanitation standards, efficient waste management, and maintaining high-quality civil works across the municipality, she said. (HT Photo)

In her inaugural address on Tuesday, Sogan outlined a vision to transform the Manesar Municipal Corporation. “Our objective is to bring civic services closer to the people by ensuring that our officials are on the ground, engaging with residents directly in their communities,” she added. Her plans aim to reduce residents’ reliance on visiting municipal offices by deploying officials to actively engage with communities.

Renu Sogan, a 2019-batch IAS officer, has held several key positions in West Bengal and Haryana. She served as the assistant collector in Nadia from May 2020 to June 2021, followed by a role as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare until July 2022. Sogan then became the sub-divisional officer and later the additional district magistrate and district municipal commissioner in Nuh from late 2022 to February 2024. Currently, she is also the administrator of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) HUDA.

At the address, Sogan encouraged citizens to utilise the government's grievance resolution camps, held at the municipal office every weekday from 9am to 11am. "These camps offer a dedicated space where issues are resolved swiftly, reinforcing the administration's commitment to responsive governance," she added.

Sogan reiterated her plan of outreach, aiming to build stronger relationships with residents through direct engagement. “We aim to reduce the need for residents to visit the municipal office by having officials actively engage with them in their villages to understand challenges firsthand. When officers are on the ground, it fosters a positive relationship with the municipal body and results in timely improvements,” she added.

Sogan plans to implement structured programs to ensure officials regularly engage with the community, establishing a rotation for field visits to maintain consistent presence and feedback. Through these initiatives, Sogan aims to bridge the gap between residents and the municipal system, fostering a community-oriented approach to governance, she added.