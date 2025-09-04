NH-48’s Bilaspur Chowk faces urgent safety fixes as potholes increase risks

An inspection on Wednesday conducted by traffic police at Bilaspur Chowk on NH-48 highlighted the severe potholes wreaking havoc on the stretch, causing long traffic snarls, vehicle damage, and rising risks for commuters.According to commuters, despite repeated complaints, the stretch remains unrepaired. The pothole filled road. (HT Photo)

Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), Dr Rajesh Mohan, IPS, led the inspection on Wednesday, accompanied by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic headquarters Satyapal Yadav, ACP Pataudi Sukhbir Singh, traffic inspector Avtar Singh, and Bilaspur station manager Dilbagh Singh.

DCP Mohan directed the team to urgently escalate the issue to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and warned that any accident, vehicle damage, or fatalities—especially those involving emergency response—would be the sole responsibility of NHAI and its contractors, said officials.

Traffic inspector Avtar Singh said he had repeatedly alerted NHAI about the deteriorating condition of the stretch, but the agency has failed to act.

The stretch has become notorious for 8-10km of daily traffic jams, delays in ambulance services, fuel wastage, and increased pollution. Frequent vehicle breakdowns—from suspension damage to tyre punctures—add to the chaos.

“These potholes are more than just an infrastructure failure. They are a direct threat to lives,” a senior traffic official commented.

Daily commuters expressed deep frustration. Rajesh Sangwan, who commutes from Manesar, said, “What used to take me 20 minutes now takes over an hour. My car’s suspension has been damaged twice in the last month—yet no one’s accountable. It feels like we’re paying taxes only to risk our lives.”

Ritu Arora, traveling daily from Bhiwadi, added, “I see bikers skidding and trucks stuck at this stretch every single day. It’s a nightmare, especially during peak hours. Smart City projects are talked about, but what about basic road safety?”

A senior NHAI official said that a large team of NHAI is engaged since the past 24 hours to repair the damaged roads at various stretches. “Our team is repairing the road with substrate material as bitumen can’t be used during rains. We are repairing the road round the clock and even during the night. The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been repaired and work is going at all stretches including the Bilaspur chowk,” he said.

Bilaspur Chowk continues to be one of Gurugram’s most deadly “black spots.” Police data from 2025 shows that since NH-48 was first identified in 2011, this intersection has consistently topped accident-fatality charts, recording 67 deaths in 2022 and 40 more by November 2023. From January to December 2024, Bilaspur crossing recorded five accidents, including four fatal crashes that claimed 4 lives. Between January and August 2025, the tally rose to seven accidents, with five fatal crashes leading to five deaths.

Despite prior inspections and recommendations, improvements have been slow to materialise. In August 2024, officials including sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Darshan Yadav and NHAI representatives committed to initiating repair work within 48 hours, but visible action on the ground turned out to be minimal.

A formal complaint by traffic police was registered with the NHAI control room on Tuesday, followed by written communication on Wednesday, urging immediate asphalt repairs. DCP Mohan pledged continuous monitoring until the junction is made safe.

For now, commuters remain trapped in a cycle of delay, danger, and mounting frustration—one that only decisive action and real accountability can break.