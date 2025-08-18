NHAI mulls flyover or underpass at Pachgaon after villagers’ protests

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided in principle to construct either an underpass or a flyover at Pachgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur highway to facilitate the movement of locals, officials said on Sunday. The decision follows a series of protests by villagers from over 60 villages who have been demanding a flyover at the site of the under-construction Pachgaon toll plaza. An NHAI official added that a large number of vehicles from Gurugram take a right turn to access Jamalpur road, and the proposed structure will be designed to ensure commuters and local residents do not face inconvenience. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The toll plaza is being built in the revenue estate of Kukdola village, around 600 metres before the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway, after the Union transport ministry in June approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Pachgaon is about 13 kilometres from Kherki Daula along the Delhi–Jaipur highway.

“A suitable structure will be constructed at Pachgaon to help people cross the highway with ease and safety. It is not possible to tell right now whether an underpass or a flyover will be constructed as there are multiple projects planned at this location. The RRTS project, the KMP railway line, and the proposed toll plaza converge at this location. We have sought designs and plans of proposed projects from different agencies. After taking into account these projects, a call will be taken on the type of structure to be built at Pachgaon,” said a senior NHAI official.

"This matter is under consideration at the highest level," the official said.

On August 7, residents of around 20 villages near the toll plaza stopped construction work to press for a flyover. Days later, on August 10, a mahapanchayat was held where villagers reiterated their demand and resolved not to allow toll plaza work until a flyover was assured.

“We are not against the toll plaza but our demand is construction of an open span, 60-metre wide flyover for movement of traffic. We are meeting Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday to apprise him about our problem,” said Mahinder Singh, numberdar of Pachgaon.

Officials said consultations with various agencies are underway before a final decision is taken.