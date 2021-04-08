NHAI starts lifting construction debris from Dwarka expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started removing debris at the site on Dwarka expressway, where two concrete segments collapsed between pillar 107 and 109 on March 28. The NHAI had suspended work at the site following the incident and formed a four-member technical committee to launch a probe in the matter.

The NHAI officials said that debris was removed after the expert team visited the site and inspected it in detail. The launcher used for installing concrete segments — that was damaged in the incident — will also be removed, said the officials, adding that the material for testing, which will be sent to a laboratory, will also be obtained once the debris is removed.

Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI, said that the concrete segments at the site won’t be launched until the technical experts submit a report. “The removal of debris started on Wednesday, and it will be over soon,” Jambulkar said.

According to the L&T officials, the incident took place when they were removing a slab between pillar 108 and 109 as it had developed a crack during stressing of the cables. The slabs collapsed during the process, and the real reasons will be revealed through a technical probe, they added.

On March 29, the NHAI said that the officials of the contractor and design companies were suspended following the accident.

The 29-kilometre Dwarka expressway is being developed in four phases, and it will connect Kherki Daula and Mahipalpur on National Highway 48, via Dwarka. It will also provide an extension to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) through a tunnel. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the highway in the first week of April and had announced that it will be completed by August 15, 2022.