Nuh closes in on Gurugram in Haryana roadways revenue

The road transport depot in Nuh has outpaced Gurugram in terms of revenue gains in September from interstate bus services, said officials on Wednesday. Officials said 22 new buses have been recently added in the fleet of Nuh depot to boost the daily passenger footfall. (HT)

The Nuh depot earlier ranked 19 out of 24 across the state of Haryana in terms of revenue generation. The Department of State Transport officials said the Nuh depot has now jumped to 6th position in their internal ranking with a 87% increase in overall collections from tickets.

Officials said the roadways bus operation from Nuh depot is now generating a monthly revenue of at least ₹2.4 crores, while earlier it used to generate ₹1.5 crores.

“With maximum utilisation of vehicles by keeping them in running condition, we were able to boost the revenue. We also channeled the bus services to six major blocks namely Ferozepur Jhirka, Nagina, Nuh, Pingwan, Punhana, and Tauru, with an exception of Indri to increase passenger footfall,” said Kuldeep Jangir, general manager of Nuh depot.

A route rationalisation exercise over the past few months resulted in an existing fleet of 85 buses covering 25,000 kilometers in distance during September, an increase from 20,000kms typically covered earlier per month, Jangir added.

“A special service from Ferozepur Jhirka to Chandigarh was also recently launched for catering passenger demand,” said Jangir.

According to official data from the roadways, Nuh depot began gaining momentum in August, with its buses covering 6.71 lakh kilometers per month with EPK (earning per kilometre) ₹24.66.

Based on the dynamic ranking system prepared by the roadways till September 23, the 85 buses operating from Nuh depot have already covered more than six lakhs kilometres leaving Rewari, Panipat, Narnaul, Sonepat and other big depots like Palwal behind.

On the contrary, Gurugram depot, even with a fleet size of 186 buses, remained at 5th position and average monthly revenue continued to hover around ₹4 crores. The buses generate an EPK of ₹28.51 on overall 15.63 lakh kms covered by them.

Officials said 22 new buses have been recently added in the fleet of Nuh depot to boost the daily passenger footfall which is presently between 6,000 to 7,000 passengers.

The depots bagging the top four positions include Delhi with EPK of ₹35, Faridabad with EPK of ₹30, Yamunanagar with EPK of ₹29.73 and Ambala of ₹28.89/km.