Nuh EOW officer held red-handed accepting bribe of 1 lakh in embezzlement case

The in-charge of the Nuh police’s economic offences wing was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a woman to clear her family members’ names from a multi-crore embezzlement case, officials of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday. The SI demanded money for not arresting her husband, brother and two daughters and clearing their names from the case. (Representative photo)

The errant officer is alleged to have already extorted ₹8 lakh from the complainant but was demanding more money, according to ACB officials.

“EOW arrested at least four persons, including the woman from whom the bribe was demanded, in the last couple of months. The woman was released on bail at the police station level as per law, after which the SI demanded money for not arresting her husband, brother and two daughters and clearing their names from the case,” a senior ACB officer said.

The SI came to Rajiv Chowk from Nuh around 10am and collected the money, immediately after which he was arrested, police said.

The embezzlement case pertained to siphoning off of ₹3.22 crore from public funds. On a complaint of then Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, an FIR was registered at City Nuh police station on April 19, 2021, against the Nuh district programme officer, office assistant and 19 other persons for their alleged involvement.

The woman who was being extorted worked as an auxiliary nurse midwife and lives in Sector 9.

“The woman’s bank account was among one of 19 accounts in which a part of the embezzled fund was directly transacted. It was later transferred to bank accounts in the names of her husband, brother and daughters and thus, they became accused in the case too,” he said.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered at ACB police station, Gurugram, under Section 7 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act and Section 308 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday.