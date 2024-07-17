Nuh: Fake marriage certificates used to cheat govt scheme, FIR filed

The Nuh police have registered a first information report following a complaint from a man that some touts and government officials misused an ID card of his unmarried daughter made at a CSC (Common Service Centres) and created a fake marriage certificate to claim benefits of government schemes such as Kanyadan Yojna, police said on Wednesday. The complaint in this case was registered by Saddik of Buraka colony in Tauru. (Representational image)

The complaint in this case was registered by Saddik of Buraka colony in Tauru. Police said that they received similar complaints from Punhana and Nagina in Nuh that fake marriage certificates of unmarried women, including minors, were being created to fraudulently claim the Kanyadaan amount of ₹1 lakh being given by the labour department. The money was deposited into bank accounts created under fake identities by misusing ID cards created at CSCs.

“We have registered an FIR and are investigating. We urge all victims to step forward and register their complaints,” said Sonakshi Singh, assistant commissioner of police in Nuh.

“Our family got our IDs created at a CSC. We were told they needed KYC and got a fraudulent account made in my wife Hazra’s name. One accused approached us with ₹20,000 saying this money had come under a government scheme in an account opened in Bhiwadi. I got suspicious and investigated and found that they created a fake marriage certificate in the name of my unmarried daughter and claimed benefits under many schemes including Kanyadaan Yojana of the labour department. The certificate has traumatised my daughter. I am not alone and many people in my village faced the same issue. Some accepted the money while others were scared to speak up. The ID’s of minor girls are also being misused,” said Saddik.

The police have registered the case under sections 316 (2), 318(4), 336(3),338,340 and 61 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dhirender Khadgata, the deputy commissioner of police, Nuh, has asked officials to investigate all such suspicious certificates. The labour department, too, has been asked to verify the beneficiary list. “We will enquire about this matter and want the victims to step forward,” said Khadgata.

A tehsil official from Punhana revealed that while there were numerous complaints from residents, many victims were scared to speak up as many of the targeted women were unmarried and believed the fake certificates would harm their image.