Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram:Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said.
The first case was filed at Sadar Tauru police station after the death of superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over and killed by a dump on July 19. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said.
According to Bhanu Pratap Singh, inspector, mining department, a tip-off against people carrying out illegal mining in the area was received. “We visited the spot and found that stones from the hills were freshly cut, along with track marks of vehicles. We ascertained fresh movement in the Aravallis which clearly shows that people are still committing illegal mining,” he said.
Narender Pal, guard mining department, received information from sources that villages close to mining areas witnessed quarrying of stones despite a ban imposed the Supreme Court. “During inspection we found some freshly mined stones and tire tracks of vehicles. We questioned locals and found out that eight people were involved in illegal mining,” he said.
A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
-
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
-
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
-
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
-
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
-
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics