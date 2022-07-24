Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining

Gurugram:Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said.

The first case was filed at Sadar Tauru police station after the death of superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over and killed by a dump on July 19. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said.

According to Bhanu Pratap Singh, inspector, mining department, a tip-off against people carrying out illegal mining in the area was received. “We visited the spot and found that stones from the hills were freshly cut, along with track marks of vehicles. We ascertained fresh movement in the Aravallis which clearly shows that people are still committing illegal mining,” he said.

Narender Pal, guard mining department, received information from sources that villages close to mining areas witnessed quarrying of stones despite a ban imposed the Supreme Court. “During inspection we found some freshly mined stones and tire tracks of vehicles. We questioned locals and found out that eight people were involved in illegal mining,” he said.

A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.