Nuh police identify illegal arms suppliers, prepare list

Nuh police have prepared a list of criminals involved in the illegal supplies of arms over the last five years to monitor their activities. The move comes after an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Rajasthan’s Jhuppa village, and an arms supplier was arrested. Police recovered five country-made pistols from the alleged supplier and also seized his motorcycle.

According to Varun Singla, superintendent of police of Nuh, three country-made pistols, cartridges, raw materials, and gun-making equipment were seized from the factory where the arms were manufactured. The supplier was identified as Abdul Gaffar, a resident of Kathaul village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. He was apprehended while travelling on Jamalgarh road carrying weapons in a bag, police said.

The Tauru crime unit set up barricades near Khedli Nanu based on a tip-off. “The teams stopped the suspect and checked his bag where they found the weapons. He told cops that he was going to sell the arms in Nuh and Rajasthan,” Singla said. “The illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted late last night after questioning of the arms supplier,” he added.

Police said they have launched a crackdown on illegal arms suppliers in the district. Police recovered nine pistols from an illegal arms factory in Aligarh on Friday, and unearthed another unit in Rajasthan last month. According to cops, the weapons were meant to be sold to gangsters involved in vehicle thefts, snatching, dacoity, and robbery. The demand for illegal weapons has increased in Nuh and Rajasthan and teams have been formed to arrest members of the network who police suspect may number more than 20.

Other illegal manufacturing units are on police radar and more raids are likely to be conducted this week. The suspect also revealed names of dealers who sold weapons used by defence personnel. Police said they are yet to verify the factories where the weapons were manufactured and are conducting raids in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Nuh.

Nuh police unearthed two illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh and Rajasthan in August and arrested 15 people allegedly involved in the production of illegal weapons and supplying them to different states. They also worked as middlemen in the sale of sophisticated weapons to other states. Police said the suspects have been manufacturing country-made pistols for the last year and bought guns from different suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and sold them in Haryana and Rajasthan.

