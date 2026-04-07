Nuh SP orders village-wise mapping of criminals to track offenders

In a move aimed at strengthening monitoring of repeat offenders, newly appointed superintendent of police of Nuh Arpit Jain has directed a village-wise mapping of individuals with criminal records across the district, officials said on Monday. Data on suspects, FIRs and trends to be compiled; police aim to enable early intervention through pattern analysis. (HT)

Police said the mapping will be conducted village-wise under each police station, capturing data on population, criminal records and individuals considered vulnerable to involvement in crime.The exercise is expected to be completed within this month, with all SHOs directed to compile and submit their reports by the end of April, officials said.

The directions were issued during a crime review meeting with station house officers (SHOs), days after Jain took charge on Saturday. Officers have been asked to compile detailed records of suspects and accused persons, including their criminal history, recent activity, bail status and the time since their release from jail. Police stations will also prepare data on the number of individuals involved in criminal activity, cases registered against them and their current status.

“We are adopting a scientific approach to policing via the existing crime and criminal tracking network and systems. By mapping criminals village-wise and analysing their patterns, we can significantly reduce crime and ensure timely intervention,” Jain said.

According to police, the exercise will classify individuals into three categories. The first includes habitual offenders who are repeatedly involved in criminal activity and will be placed under surveillance by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).Police said a dedicated team of six personnel will be deployed for monitoring under the exercise.

The second category comprises individuals currently out on bail. Police teams have been asked to monitor their activities, particularly those considered at risk of reoffending, including those without regular employment or with access to weapons, Jain said.

The third category includes people with older criminal records, including FIRs registered up to a decade ago. Their details will be digitised and tracked as part of the monitoring exercise.

Jain said Gurugram registers at least 9000 FIRs annually and a floating population of nearly 1.4 million, which, according to him, poses challenges for conventional policing methods. To be sure, police said data on repeat offenders, active criminals per police station and crime trends is being compiled at the station level and is expected to be ready within a week.

Referring to patterns observed in neighbouring Nuh, Jain said a small proportion of individuals are often responsible for a large share of crime. “In some districts, even less than one percent of individuals are responsible for most criminal activities. If we identify and strictly act against such elements, it sets a strong example and helps in controlling crime effectively,” he said.

Police said the data collected through the exercise is expected to be integrated into a centralised system for monitoring and analysis, said Jain.