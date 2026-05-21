Nuh woman dies by suicide after alleged gang rape, blackmail over video

A 19-year-old woman died by suicide in Nuh after allegedly being gang-raped by five suspects and blackmailed with a video of the assault, police said on Wednesday. The woman gave a statement to police at hospital before dying during transfer; forensic samples and viscera have been preserved. (Getty Images)

The woman allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday evening, 16 hours after the incident took place. She was initially alive when she was rushed to the hospital, where she gave a statement to the police about the gang-rape.

However, she died while being shifted in an ambulance to another hospital after doctors referred her to a higher centre due to her condition, police said.

According to the version narrated to senior police officials, the woman alleged that the incident took place at 1am on Tuesday when the woman was alone in the house while her mother was asleep on the terrace. Police have not disclosed what exactly the victim told investigators at the hospital or the precise sequence of events narrated by her before her death. She also told police that a video of the incident had been recorded by the suspects.

The 19-year-old had also told her father about the incident on Tuesday after he returned home, just hours before she consumed the poison.

Speaking to HT, the victim’s father, 67, said that he had gone to visit his eldest daughter in a different area in Nuh on Monday morning, leaving his wife and younger daughter (the victim) at home.

“She was asleep in one of the rooms while my wife was on the terrace. She told me that at least four to five suspects snuck inside the house around 1am on Tuesday and gang-raped her,” he said, adding that one of the suspects stood guard at the entrance.

At least two of the accused were known to the victim and belonged to the same village, police said.

The father alleged that the suspects recorded a video of the assault and later on Tuesday morning blackmailed his daughter to come to a desired location. He said he returned home in the evening, when his daughter narrated the incident to him. The victim’s uncle said family members rushed to the house after learning about the incident.

“A family member fainted after learning about the incident. We rushed her to hospital for treatment in between which my niece consumed poison at the home,” he said.The victim was not alone at the time of the suicide attempt. Her mother and a relative were present at home when she entered a room and allegedly consumed poison. Police said she started vomiting shortly afterwards, following which the mother and relative alerted other family members, who rushed home from the hospital.

On the basis of a complaint by the father, Inspector Rajbir Singh, Bichhor police station station house officer, said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against five suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 70(1) (gang rape of adult woman) and 108 (abetment of suicide) on Wednesday.

“Identities of two suspects have been ascertained and they are on the run. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest them,” Singh said.

SHO Singh added that a medical board conducted the autopsy on Wednesday. “Viscera and medical evidence have been preserved for detailed forensic analysis. The board is expected to submit the autopsy report within a day or two giving details of the extent of the sexual assault and other injuries,” he said.