Nuh: Teacher attendance rises post rollout of facial recognition systems
Teacher attendance in government schools in Haryana’s Nuh has improved from around 50% to 66% since facial recognition attendance devices were introduced six months ago, deputy commissioner Akhil Pilani said, a week after the state education department directed district officials to ensure their regular use
Teacher attendance in government schools in Haryana’s Nuh has improved from around 50% to 66% since facial recognition attendance devices were introduced six months ago, deputy commissioner Akhil Pilani said, a week after the state education department directed district officials to ensure their regular use.
Last week, the Haryana directorate of elementary education issued directions to the district education officer and district elementary education officer, asking them to ensure compliance with the facial biometric attendance system across government schools.
Pilani said the district administration had been reviewing attendance data regularly and recorded a marked improvement in morning attendance since the devices were installed.
A total of 835 facial recognition devices have been deployed across 898 government schools, with some schools receiving multiple units depending on the number of teachers and students. The system has a proposed user base of around 250,000 people.
The devices maintain a digital record of attendance, with data synced to a portal monitored by the district administration. “A review happens every 15 days, and a month ago, letters were sent to block education officers of areas where schools were not following the regulations,” Pilani said.
The administration is also working with Central Electronics Limited (CEL), the government agency that supplied the devices, to automate teachers’ punch-out attendance after school hours. “We have noted some discrepancies in the punching-out numbers of teachers, so we are trying to introduce an automated system for recording departures,” Pilani said.
The attendance initiative has also been extended to government health facilities in the district, according to Pilani. Twenty-five devices have been installed across 24 facilities -- seven community health centres (CHCs) and 17 primary health centres (PHCs) -- to monitor attendance and punctuality.
Nuh is among the districts identified under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme, which seeks to improve development indicators across sectors such as education and healthcare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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