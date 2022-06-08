Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Odisha cops visit Hry jails to study prison reforms, unique initiatives
gurugram news

Odisha cops visit Hry jails to study prison reforms, unique initiatives

Gurugram: Manoj Chabbra, director-general of Odisha prison department, on Tuesday visited jails in Bhondsi and Rohtak to take stock of the technology and security system, which has been implemented in the jails and has been replicated by several other states, said officials
Manoj Chabbra, director-general of Odisha prison department, on Tuesday visited jails in Bhondsi and Rohtak to take stock of the technology and security system there, said officials. (SOURCED)
Manoj Chabbra, director-general of Odisha prison department, on Tuesday visited jails in Bhondsi and Rohtak to take stock of the technology and security system there, said officials. (SOURCED)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: Manoj Chabbra, director-general of Odisha prison department, on Tuesday visited jails in Bhondsi and Rohtak to take stock of the technology and security system, which has been implemented in the jails and has been replicated by several other states, said officials.

Chabbra said that “the challenge in resources is a shortfall for them”. “The jail visits were an eye-opener for us, in terms of technology and correctional facilities. We need more human initiatives, and we can follow the security system implemented in Haryana prisons,” he said, adding that the “high-security cells designed for the gangsters proved helpful in controlling their access to networks, and similar other activities inside the jails, and are very innovative”.

“The dreaded gangsters are hardly allowed to interact with other inmates. Under this high-security system, it is quite difficult for them to communicate with other gang members,” Chabbra said, adding, “We have 87 jails in Odisha and will try to implement some of the initiatives there too.”

Muhammad Akil, director-general of police (prison), said the Haryana prison authorities mainly focus on security, safety, and reformation of inmates. “We have model jails in Haryana, and officials from other states often visit our jails and implement some of the initiatives at their jails too. Most of the jails in other states do not have programmes we have for our inmates,” Akil said.

Sunil Sangwan, superintendent of Rohtak jail, said that the “skill and talent acquisition in the state prisons is unique”. “We work on reformation of each inmate from the very day one enters the prison. We have more than 20 skill programmes for them, and the inmates can choose programmes according to their choices,” he said

The visiting officials on Tuesday discussed comprehensive and holistic reforms, and training programmes for men and women inmates, which include music, education, computer education, stitching and tailoring, painting, pottery, carpentry, beauticians’ courses, and hairdressing.

Officials said they also discussed a software — Phoenix — designed by the inmates to digitise data related to them and operations in the jails. The software, built on a prison prisoner partnership (PPP) model, was launched on April 1, 2015. At present, the software is being used by 19 jails in Haryana, 38 jails in Rajasthan, 31 jails in Uttar Pradesh, and 13 jails in Himachal Pradesh.

Jails in Haryana‘s Gurugram and Faridabad have also recently begun an education programme for inmates as part of a new initiative. For four hours a day, classes are conducted to impart literacy to those without any formal education, said officials, adding that about 120 inmates with teaching backgrounds or with a master’s degree, teach their fellow lodgers. The work is completely voluntary in nature, and those teaching are being paid for their work.

According to officials, “jails can also help people transform their lives”, apart from being penitentiaries. The programme helps inmates receive basic educational qualifications which can help them find employment once they are released, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out