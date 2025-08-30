Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) commissioner Ayush Sinha on Friday urged officials and councillors to work collectively and ensure that public welfare projects are completed on priority. Chairing a review meeting with councillors of Wards 9, 11, 14 and 16, Sinha stressed that community assets such as centres, chaupal halls and badminton courts must be properly maintained, and announced that watchmen will soon be appointed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) for their upkeep. Officers, councillors must prioritise public welfare works: Manesar civic commissioner

Sinha said that village ponds (johads), many of which have been under encroachment for years, will be cleared and beautified.

“Officials should identify johads based on old records and prepare proposals for their beautification,” he directed. Supporting the initiative, senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav recommended that vertical gardens be developed under flyovers at Vatika, Rampura and IMT.

Councillors highlighted pressing issues in their wards, including poor drainage, sanitation and upkeep of community spaces. Sinha assured them that once drains and nullahs are cleaned, garbage will be lifted within 24 hours. He added that sanitation resources are being strengthened and fogging drives will be carried out across all wards, with schedules shared with councillors.

He also directed councillors to identify land for waste collection sheds in villages to streamline garbage management. He urged them to assist residents of Lal Dora areas in obtaining ownership certificates. “A committee headed by councillors has been formed. Once verified, ownership certificates should be issued to residents without delay,” Sinha said.

To further strengthen rural services, MCM will also appoint chowkidars and pump operators in every village. Officials said that tenders worth crores have already been floated. These include works in Ward 9 for boundary walls of temples and cremation grounds, four tube wells, and lanes and drains. Similarly, in Wards 11, 14 and 16, tenders have been issued for eight tube wells, community centres and civic infrastructure upgrades.

Sinha concluded the meeting by emphasising that coordinated efforts between councillors and officers are essential to ensure timely completion of works and improvement in civic facilities across Manesar.