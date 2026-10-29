Old Delhi Road closure extended till Sunday as drain work continues
A stretch of Old Delhi Road near Major Sushil Aima Marg will remain closed to traffic until Sunday, November 1, as construction of a culvert and a stormwater drain is yet to be completed, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said
A stretch of Old Delhi Road near Major Sushil Aima Marg will remain closed to traffic until Sunday, November 1, as construction of a culvert and a stormwater drain is yet to be completed, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said.
The stretch, from the Sector 22/23 dividing road signal towards Lt Atul Kataria Chowk, was originally scheduled to reopen on October 27. However, the ongoing construction work on the Leg-I master stormwater drain has necessitated an extension of the traffic restrictions, officials said.
GMDA is constructing a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box-type precast culvert and a box-type drain to improve stormwater drainage in the area.
A senior GMDA official said the existing culvert was old and too narrow to accommodate the volume of stormwater flowing from Udyog Vihar. The drain also has a sharp bend at the culvert, restricting the flow of water.
“The stormwater coming from Udyog Vihar crosses the culvert at 90 degrees and that slows down the flow. The expansion of the culvert will help in our future plan to upgrade the drain along the entire Sushil Aima marg,” the official said.
Earlier this month, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini directed GMDA and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to prepare a fresh plan for the construction of the drain and metro corridor along Major Sushil Aima Marg to minimise traffic disruption. The government also directed the agencies to ensure that trees along the road were preserved during construction.
A GMDA spokesperson said the ongoing work was aimed at strengthening the stormwater drainage infrastructure in the area.
“The extended closure is necessary to facilitate the completion of the ongoing construction work and ensure its safe execution,” the spokesperson said.
GMDA has advised commuters to use alternative routes and follow traffic diversions and directions issued by the Gurugram traffic police until the road is reopened.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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