Om Prakash Narwal takes charge as Faridabad police commissioner

Om Prakash Narwal, who took over as police commissioner of Faridabad on Saturday, met senior police officers, and directed deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to address all pending issues, police said on Sunday. HT Image

Narwal’s appointment as police commissioner comes following the Haryana government’s transfer orders issued on Friday. Narwal is a 2006 batch officer. Narwal previously served as the joint commissioner of police in Faridabad. His career with Haryana Police includes leadership roles such as the superintendent of police in Fatehabad and Jind districts, and deputy inspector general (DIG) of law and order, and DIG administration. Born in 1968 in Kathura village of Sonipat, he was awarded the police medal in 2017 for service.

Narwal on Sunday outlined his key priorities for Faridabad such as improving traffic management, enhancing women’s safety, and responding promptly to complaints from senior citizens. He also said he would intensify actions against drug traffickers to make Faridabad a drug-free city.

“There are already some plans in place. We will see how much they have been implemented. If we think a modification in traffic scheme or better deployment of personnel is required, we will implement them and this will be done with immediate effect. We will ensure that we follow and complete the initiatives that were launched by the previous commissioner. The project of identifying over 300 hot spots in collaboration with the Red Dot Foundation, Mumbai, to install CCTV cameras, increasing patrols, and conducting awareness programmes will be done on priority. These measures have led to a reduction in serious crimes such as rape and we will ensure all the major spots are under surveillance. Additionally, awareness programmes on cybercrime and road safety have reached thousands of people in schools, colleges, and companies and will continue in the district,” he said.

Under the previous commissioner, Rakesh Kumar Arya’s tenure, 18 most-wanted criminals were arrested, 55 gangs were dismantled, 101 suspects were apprehended, and property worth ₹1,22,68,550 was recovered from 172 solved cases.