One held for operating fake call centre in Sector 50

The police on Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating in Nirvana Courtyard in Sector 50 for the past few months
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST

The police on Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating in Nirvana Courtyard in Sector 50 for the past few months. The police arrested the owner and allegedly recovered data regarding US citizens, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.

The police said at least 14 tele-callers, including four women, were found making calls to US residents during the raid.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that on Friday night, they received a tip-off that a fake call centre was operational and that the owner was present at the spot. “When the team reached the building, a few of the executives were seen taking calls and offering technical support for repairing printers. We listened to their calls and realised that they were duping them on the pretext of offering technical support. The call centre was fully operational. When we asked the owner to explain the work, he got frightened and tried to mislead us,” he said.

The police identified the owner as Aayush Kumar of Panipat. He lived in a rented accommodation in Nirvana Country in Sector 50, the police said.

Rao said, during investigation, Kumar revealed that he was a graduate and had worked at a call centre in Delhi’s Okhla between 2004 and 2019. Later, he joined another company in Saket that used to provide online services for printers. “He met a person through a social media platform, who offered him a business partnership, and told him that he can provide inbound calls for US process and will also provide a gateway for the same,” he said.

The police said Kumar was told that they could make a fortune in a short time by setting up a call centre and duping US citizens. He got the company registered and took an office on rent with 10 tele-callers to begin with.

The tele-callers used to offer USD 200 for fixing printers and used to collect information, such as names, mobile numbers, e-mails and later sent them a voice mail. “Kumar’s partner used to keep 45% of the earnings and used to give him rest the 55% to run operations and pay salaries,” said Rao.

The police has busted six such call centres over the last two months and has also carried out a mapping of the areas from where illegal call centres have been found to be operating across the city.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 43, 66D and 75 of the IT Act was registered at Cyber Crime police station in the wee hours of Saturday. The police said suspects did not possess any valid OSP (Other Service Providers) licences from the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement or MoU related to their work.

The police said the suspect was produced before a local court on Saturday and was taken on a one-day police remand for further investigation.

