One-year-old boy drowns after falling into water-filled bucket in Faridabad
The boy was playing on the terrace while his parents and grandparents were doing chores downstairs when he crawled up to the bathroom area
A one-year-old boy drowned after falling headfirst into a bucket filled with water at his home in Jeevan Nagar Part-II, Faridabad, on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm when the boy, Aryan, was playing on the terrace while his parents and grandparents were engaged in daily chores on the ground floor, police said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the boy crawled towards the staircase and climbed up to the terrace, where the bucket, of about 20-litre capacity, had been kept near the bathroom entrance. “He found the bucket filled with water there. Either he took the bucket’s support to stand up or tried to play with the water when he lost balance and fell into it and drowned,” Yadav said.
Yadav said the family realised after 15 to 20 minutes that they could not find the child and went upstairs, where they found him unresponsive inside the bucket, with his legs sticking out. The family rushed him to a nearby clinic and later to a private hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was subsequently pronounced dead, Yadav said.
Police said no foul play or familial rivalry was suspected and that no other angle was being probed. The child’s father, Bajrangi Kumar, stated in his complaint that the death was accidental. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted at Mujesar police station on his statement. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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