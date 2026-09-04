Ghaggar river mishap: Bid to cool off proves fatal for 16-year-old

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Ghaggar river in Burj Kotia village of Pinjore on Thursday. The deceased, Aniket, a resident of Kurali in Mohali district, had reached there with five friends to take a dip. A team from the Amravati police post reached the spot and pulled the body out of the water. (HT FILE)

Police said the boys, aged between 15 and 17, had arrived on two-wheelers at the spot near a waterfall. Around 12.30 pm, three of them entered the deep water. While two managed to come out, Aniket drowned. He was a Class 11 student.

A team from the Amravati police post reached the spot and pulled the body out of the water. It was shifted to the mortuary of the Sector 6 civil hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

Sub-inspector (SI) Pritam Singh, in-charge of the police post, said there was no indication of foul play prima facie. Police have recorded statements of the victim’s friends.

The Ghaggar stretch has witnessed several such incidents in the past. Despite warning boards and police patrolling, people continue to visit the area, posing a risk of accidents.

On June 14, a youth drowned in the Ghaggar river in Morni. A native of Gopalganj, Bihar, and a resident of Baltana, he had visited the area with friends.