Over 950 arrested in day-long operation against illegal activities in Haryana
Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal said the drive was aimed at taking effective action against criminal elements, putting a check on street crime, illegal weapons and to unearth illegal arms and liquor as well as narcotic substances.
Haryana Police on Tuesday said it conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 964 people and lodged 710 FIRs under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms and the Excise Act as part of a day-long drive against illegal activities in the state.
"We wish to create fear of law into the hearts of criminals and anti-social elements in each district by raiding their streets or houses without leaving a scope for them to escape," the DGP said in a statement issued here.
According to the reports received from field units, around 3,500 police personnel in 645 teams raided a number of locations, the statement said. During these raids, the teams also managed to nab 45 proclaimed offenders and 34 bail jumpers, it added.
The maximum accused were arrested in Panipat district at 116, followed by 108 in Gurugram and 102 in Ambala. Similarly, the maximum number of proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers (24) were arrested from Sonipat district, followed by nine in Panipat, the statement said.
Similarly, 67 illegal firearms and 36 cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused arrested under the Arms Act, it said.
Senior police officers took part in these raids and closely monitored the entire crackdown on criminal elements, the statement said.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
