Palwal man accused of firing inside own gym to implicate rivals

A gym owner was arrested in Palwal on Sunday for allegedly opening fire inside his gym to falsely implicate three rivals in an attempted murder case and pressure them to return ₹15 lakh allegedly cheated from him after they had vandalised the premises, police said on Monday. The three rivals were also arrested for allegedly ransacking the gym. Police said forensic clues and witness accounts revealed the firing occurred after the attackers had already left. (File photo)

The incident took place at Dhateer early Saturday. Based on the gym owner’s complaint, an FIR under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 191(3) (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Arms Act, was initially registered at Gadpuri police station.

Police seized two pistols from the gym owner, while a country-made weapon and an iron rod allegedly used in the vandalism were recovered from the three rivals.

DSP Sahil Dhillon (Palwal headquarters) said the gym owner had alleged that around a dozen men, including the three rivals, entered his gym around 5am and opened fire at him.

“He and several others had a narrow escape, after which the suspects vandalised the premises and damaged his i20 car parked outside before fleeing”, Dhillon said.

Police launched an investigation with assistance from the crime branch. During the probe, six empty cartridges and four pellets were recovered from the gym.

“In the course of investigation, six empty cartridges and four pellets were recovered from the gym. But witness statements and preliminary analysis of the cartridges and the pellets raised suspicion of foul play,” the DSP said.

Investigators found that while the gym and the car had been vandalised, no firing had taken place during the attack. Police said the gym owner had paid ₹15 lakh last year as part-payment to a close friend and his brother for a plot that was never sold, leading to a dispute.

According to investigators, after the attackers fled and a crowd gathered, the gym owner allegedly fired shots himself to plant evidence and ensure attempted murder charges were invoked against his rivals in a bid to force a settlement.

Following questioning, the gym owner allegedly confessed to staging the firing.

A separate FIR under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) and 231 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of an offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment) of the BNS and the Arms Act was subsequently registered against him, leading to his arrest. Police said the attempted murder charge against the three rivals was later removed.