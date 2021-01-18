Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday
A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road.
According to the police, the collision took place around 12.20am when pilot Anmol Verma, 38, was returning to his residence in Sector 109 from the airport. The police said that the injured pilot was rushed to a private hospital and that his car was completely damaged due to the impact.
KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said, “The truck driver was driving on the wrong side and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The pilot, who was driving, had sustained severe injuries and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries within an hour. The front portion of the truck was also damaged.”
The police said the driver of the tractor-trolley abandoned his vehicle and escaped on foot. He was yet to be arrested on Monday evening. The truck has a registration number of Gurugram. “We have received a complaint from Captain Pankaj Kaushal, a friend of the deceased, and have registered a case. The truck driver will also be nabbed soon. The pilot died of excessive bleeding and head injuries,” said Rao.
The pilot’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.
Kaushal, the complainant, said that he received a call around 12.30am from a passerby who had witnessed the accident and had called him from Verma’s mobile phone. “By the time I reached the spot, he had been taken to the hospital. He had moved to Gurugram a few months ago, along with his wife. They were blessed with a baby boy three months ago. He lived in Delhi for 25 years before shifting to the city,” he said.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304B (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Bajghera police station against the truck driver on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government agencies observe Road Safety Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR tests to cost ₹499 in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 60% of beneficiaries show up for Covid-19 vaccination, hesitancy remains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21 beneficiaries report adverse events following vaccine jab in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three booked for snatching ₹97K from a trader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from Karnataka, Maharashtra join protestors at Haryana border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP prepares layout plan for transport hub in Sector 33
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Additional charges give MCG chance to avoid missteps in Manesar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox