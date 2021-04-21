Plasma stock low amid rising demand due to case spike

The plasma bank set up by the district administration in the district has almost run out of stock amid increasing demand due to rising Covid-19 infections, with residents being allowed to avail of stock only if they bring along a donor.

Dr Mahima Kilhor, medical officer at Rotary Blood Bank, who is also the nodal in-charge of the plasma bank, said, “At present, the stock at plasma bank is almost nil because voluntary donation of plasma is not happening. In the past few months, when Covid-19 cases reduced, people stopped donating plasma and now, suddenly, there is a peak in cases, with increased demand for plasma.”

However, Dr Kilhor could not provide data about stock availability or the demand at present.

Virendra Yadav, the chief medical officer said, “We are constantly working with the district administration to increase the stock of plasma in the bank. We have roped in societies like Red Cross to help us ensure availability of plasma and are also trying to motivate public to come forward and donate voluntarily.”

According to the health department data, Gurugram’s active caseload stands at 16,027 cases, with over 12,000 patients in home isolation. Due to the rising number of cases, the rate of recovery in Gurugram has gone down from 90-99% and stands around 82% at present. The fatality rate in the district currently stands at 0.44%.

“At present, the requests that we are getting for plasma are being met with replacements. If anyone is Covid-19 positive and needs plasma, then their family members, relatives or friends are donating the same. A particular data has not been maintained regarding the demand, but it is quite high, and we are getting calls on a daily basis,” added Dr Kilhor.

A person, who has fully recovered from Covid-19, can donate plasma, which contains antibodies to fight the infection. In July last year, the district administration inaugurated Gurugram’s first convalescent plasma bank for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at the Rotary Blood Bank in Sector 10. The bank has a capacity of storing over 1,000 units of plasma, with each unit costing ₹8,500.

When asked if any sensitisation campaigns are being planned, she said that appeals have been made to recovered patients to donate plasma, “but the willingness to do so is lesser this year among people.”