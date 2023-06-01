Three held for performing stunts in moving car in Gurugram

Police arrested three suspects who were allegedly performing stunts in a moving car on Golf Course Road on Tuesday morning. The incident came to light after a few videos were shared on social media platforms and traffic police were informed, said Gurugram police on Wednesday. A videograb of the incident which took place on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Traffic police took prompt action and penalised the car owner of ₹6,500 and reported the incident to DLF Phase 3 police station after which a case was registered against the three suspects who were also drinking alcohol on the roof of the car, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police Virender Vij said as soon as they received the video clip of the incident, they took cognisance of the matter and got the details of the car owner.

“We identified the car owner through the registration number plate and a challan of ₹6,500 was issued under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) for dangerous driving. The suspects were seen sitting on the roof of the car, consuming liquor and doing push-ups. We received two videos of the incident. In the first video, one of the suspects is seen sitting and drinking liquor and in the second video, two men are seen hanging out from the front doors of the car,” DCP Vij said.

Investigators said they have been receiving numerous complaints on the traffic helpline about motorists making short videos on roads while performing various stunts in the last four months. They said drivers are often seen flouting traffic rules with impunity while making reels on social media.

Nitish Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (east), said the vehicle number was clearly visible in the video clips and they rounded-up the owner, identified as Harish Kumar of Sohna area. “During questioning, he revealed that his cousin had borrowed his car to go to Gurugram for some work along with his two friends on May 28,” he said.

DCP Agarwal said that the three suspects have been identified as Daya Chand (34), Suraj Dagar (32), and Narbir Singh (23), — all residents of Sohna.

Police have also impounded the car that was used in the incident.

A case under Section 279 (rash riding or driving on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant section of the Excise Act and MVA has been registered against the suspects at DLF Phase 3 police station, said police.

DCP Agarwal said, “We appeal to Gurugram residents not to put their lives at risk by performing stunts on roads and violating traffic norms”.

