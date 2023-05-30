Gurugram: A police officer died after his motorcycle fell into a drain construction site on Jatola-Khandewala road in Farrukhnagar on Saturday night, Gurugram police said on Monday. Cop dies after bike falls into ditch in Farrukhnagar

Police said the deceased, Yedvir Singh, (54), was posted at Udyog Vihar police station and was on his way home in Khandewala when the accident took place at about 10pm.

As per police, Singh was lying unattended for almost an hour at the accident site. A local villager spotted him and alerted the police.

Investigators said Singh was rushed to the community health centre in Pataudi, but doctors referred him to a higher medical centre as his condition was critical. He was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38, where doctors declared him dead.

As per police, Singh had retired from the Army after which he joined Haryana Police a few years back as a special police officer.

Police said they have booked the contractor responsible for the drain construction work for alleged negligence. He was assigned the construction work by the Haryana irrigation and water resources department and is yet to be arrested, police added.

Investigators said the contractor did not bother to install lights or warning signage at the construction site to alert commuters.

Police said Singh had sustained severe head injuriesthat led to his death.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased person’s brother Anil Kumar, an FIR was registered against the contractor under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, said police.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station, said a detailed investigation is underway in the case. “We will take action against the contractor on the basis of evidence,” he added.

A senior official of the state’s irrigation and water resources department said that prima facie, it seems the police officer died due to the negligence of the contractor. “He should have installed reflective signage and lights at the spot. We will take necessary action against him,” he said.