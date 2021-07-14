Police verification of tenants and workers a must, says Faridabad DC

The Faridabad district administration on Wednesday directed the revenue department, police and private establishments, including owners of residential properties, to ensure that verification of tenants, employees and household workers is carried out properly, as per the law.

Yashpal Yadav, the deputy commissioner of Faridabad said that action would be taken if there any negligence in this matter as miscreants, criminals and anti-social elements can take advantage of the laxity to evade detection from law enforcement agencies.

“Action would be taken against those concerned if employees, tenants or house helps are found to be lacking police verification. Those who violate this order will face legal action and be considered a participant in any crime, as lack of police verification makes it difficult to catch criminals,” said Yadav.

The deputy commissioner said that directions in this regard have been issued to the police department, subdivisional officers of Faridabad, Badkhal and Ballabhgarh, Tehsildar Faridabad and Badkhal, and municipal officials.

“There have been instances where people with criminal antecedents have been hired without police verification and they were later found to be involved in crimes. The district police will strictly work to ensure that verification is done for tenants, workers and domestic helps being hired by the people,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad Police.

Officials said that the directions by the district administration are significant as it was noted that criminal and anti-social elements often start working in the district and evade detection because police verification is not carried out by employers. “It is important to know who we are hiring and what are his/her antecedents. It becomes difficult to catch someone if we don’t know their right credentials. This step will help in curbing crimes,” said Yadav, who also held a review meeting with all departments during a district coordination meeting.

The DC also asked the health department to take stock of health facilities to ensure that district has adequate medicines and oxygen to meet the challenges that could be posed by the third wave of Covid-19.