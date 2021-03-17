Policy soon to provide basic facilities in unplanned industrial areas, says Chautala

To provide basic facilities to industrial areas in nonconforming areas (unplanned industrial zones), the Haryana government will formulate a policy after a topography survey of industrial areas is completed, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala told the state assembly on Wednesday. The policy will be formulated jointly by department of town and country planning, local municipal bodies and industry and commerce department.

Replying to a question in the assembly, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce, said members of different industrial associations had met him and requested that factories established in unauthorised areas be authorised. He said the state government had conducted a survey of industrial areas and now the topography is being done. Once that process is over, the government will formulate a policy and further action will be taken.

There are large number of industrial areas that are located in nonconforming areas and are devoid of basic amenities and infrastructure. Units located in such areas have been demanding basic infrastructure for the past several years. In Gurugram, such areas include Daulatabad, Basai, Kadipur, Behrampur and Khandsa that together house around 4,000 small units.

Responding to another question, Chautala said a large battery company will set up a project in Nuh district, after which mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets will be manufactured there.

He also said a mega project is being set up by M/S ATL with an investment of ₹7,083 crore in IMT Sohna, which has a capacity to generate 7,000 jobs. The HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) has allotted 178 acres for the project and the company plans to invest ₹7,000 crore in the next few years to supply batteries for industries that manufacture smartphones, two-wheelers, and three-wheeler e-vehicles, he added.