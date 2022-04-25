Power supply on rotation basis sought for industries
With industries in Manesar and Dharureha reeling under long power cuts and many of them turning to diesel generator sets to run operations, a team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) wrote to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) asking for rotation of power supply in the industrial area. Officials said they will get clarity on the power rotation plan by next week.
Industry owners of Manesar are facing long power cuts for over a month now, resulting in production and supply loss. Members of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar Industrial Association on Thursday also met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and apprised him of their situation. Officials of the power department, however, said the situation is likely to improve by only next month.
The DHBVN will have two additional 33KV substations in Gurugram this summer to strengthen the power supply to industries in Binola, Manesar and other rural areas and ease the pressure on the existing sub-stations of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN), said officials.
Ranjan Rao, executive engineer of DHBVN, Manesar, said they had written to the SLDC for rotation of power supply, which will ensure at least four hours of uninterrupted power supply, in different phases, to all the industries in the industrial area. “The situation will improve once the rotation of power supply starts in the area. The two power sub-stations coming up at Manesar and Bhorakalan will help decrease breakdowns, fault lines and improve quality of power supply by end of April,” said Rao.
Superintending engineer of DHBVN (Gurugram-I) Manoj Yadav said, “The power supply will improve within a month. Until then, we will chalk out a plan of uninterrupted power supply to industries in phases so that their production is not hit,” said Yadav adding they are trying to buy more electricity from the power exchange to ensure better supply.
Yadav said due to the shortfall in power supply, Gurugram is facing power cuts. Industries specifically have suffered a lot due to this crisis.
Shalini Baweja, an industrialist in Sector 5, IMT Manesar, whose firm manufactures tubs and cups for ice creams said now is the peak production time and that they have not been able to deliver products for over a month due to the frequent power cuts. She said if they get power supply for at least eight hours a day, they can manage to run operations, else they will have to close down and ask employees to join work after the situation improves.
“Power on rotation basis is a good step by the department and they should start it at the earliest so that we do not incur huge losses,” she said.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to auction 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19
Years after being dumped at the backyard of the local Government Railway Police Thana, the railway police will finally conduct the auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on May 19. The railway police currently have in custody 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Many vehicles involved in a crash have not been claimed by the victims' kin, fearing it to be jinxed.
-
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
-
CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening.
-
Long power cuts force residents to turn to diesel generators
Long and unscheduled power cuts across the city are forcing residents to cough up more for electricity as RWAs have to depend on diesel-guzzling generator sets, which cost ₹22 and ₹30 per unit. The power cuts have also led to an increase in the maintenance charges as gensets are being used to run facilities in condominiums. Residents said the power cuts lasts up to 10 hours, thereby increasing the dependence on generators.
-
Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station. Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. He was shifted to jail, police said. A resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, Amandeep is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
