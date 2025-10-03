Private school teacher booked for beating 17-yr-old student in F’bad

A physical training instructor (PTI) at a private school in Faridabad’s Sector 58 has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Class 11 student, police said on Thursday. The 17-year-old boy remained silent for nearly a month following the alleged incident that took place inside the school premises, and attempted suicide during this period, according to his parents. Inspector Vinod (goes by single name), station house officer (SHO) of Sector 58 police station, confirmed the registration of a case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The father of the boy said that his son did not disclose the reason behind his depression until last week. “He was admitted to a local hospital on September 8 after sudden and recurring episodes of fainting. The doctors couldn’t diagnose any physical ailment,” he said.

“After spending fifteen days in the medical facility, it was recommended that we see a psychiatrist,” the father said. The boy’s father recalled how, after returning from the hospital, on one night when the family of five were busy on a video call, his son locked himself inside the room at approximately 11.30pm and attempted to die by suicide.

“My daughters heard a loud bang of someone trying to close the door with force. She began shouting and immediately, I went straight towards the room and forced open the door,” he said, adding that his son seemed extremely scared and fell on the ground. Currently, the boy is receiving the treatment at his home and has been recommended not to attend school.

Inspector Vinod (goes by single name), station house officer (SHO) of Sector 58 police station, confirmed the registration of a case. “Based on a complaint received from his parents, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against the educator of a privately run school in Rajiv Colony,” he said.

The boy appeared before the state government’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to record a formal statement on Thursday, said officials.

The student, accompanied by his father, recently visited the police station to report the incident. “His father, said his son remained silent for 25 days following the incident, which reportedly took place in early September,” a senior official said.

“In their complaint, the parents mentioned how they forced the child to speak up about the reason for his sudden silence,” the official added. The official said that the boy also underwent a medical examination at a local hospital under the supervision of his parents, which reportedly confirmed the recent trauma.

According to the complaint, the teacher frequently harassed the student, including pulling his hair and dragging him by the collar and pushing him against a classroom wall. “This put immense pressure on the boy,” the official added.

The SHO informed that the police were investigating the matter and action would be taken against the teacher under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. “Further medical and psychological evaluations of the student are being arranged to determine the extent of emotional harm,” he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.