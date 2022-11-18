Public Investment Board clears 28.5-km-long metro corridor in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said the Public Investment Board has cleared the 28.5-km-long metro corridor between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City in Gurugram.

Kaushal applauded the efforts made by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation team for getting the project cleared from the Board.

"It (project) will cover the entire city of Gurugram," an official statement quoting Kaushal said.

The metro rail projects are approved after due process which includes inter-ministerial consultation and approval of Public Investment Board, Government of India.

He said it would give efficient and environment-friendly transport system to the public of Haryana especially those living in Gurugram and its vicinity.

It will help students, women, working class and office goers in Gurugram and around, he said.

The chief secretary stated this while reviewing the performance of the HMRTC during its 50th meeting of the Board of Directors.

Kaushal further said the corridor from Rezang La Chowk in Gurugram up to Sector-21 in Dwarka has already been approved by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and is also being further sent to Government of India for approval.

"It will also give seamless connectivity from Gurugram to the IGI Airport," he said.

On the revenue front, Kaushal said the Gurugram Metro has shown its outstanding performance in this financial year as compared to last year.

"It has earned ₹21.6 crores till October 2022 in comparison to last year earning of ₹3.84 crores. The earnings from fare and non-fare revenues have enhanced through increase in ridership as well as commercial activities," he said, adding that the daily ridership has grown from 8,500 per day to 40,000 per day.

"With these efforts, the Rapid Rail Metro, Gurugram, which was a loss making organisation, will be coming in operational profits for the first time," he said.

The HMRTC is also in process to put charging and parking facilities below at the metro station areas in Gurugram which will help in last mile connectivity.

