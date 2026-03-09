Gurdaspur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said Punjab is witnessing a shift from decades of political exploitation to an era of development, education reforms and welfare-oriented governance. Punjab witnessing shift from political exploitation to development: CM Mann

Addressing a gathering at Qadian in Gurdaspur district after laying the foundation stone for renovation of 237 rural link roads worth ₹168.44 crore covering about 497 km, he said Punjab government is focusing on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving government schools and generating employment.

Mann said teachers from government schools are being sent abroad for training so that children of Punjab do not have to go abroad for education.

He added that while earlier governments closed government schools, the present government is building modern schools and improving education facilities.

Mann said the state has secured investment proposals worth ₹1.50 lakh crore, which are expected to create around 5.20 lakh job opportunities for youth.

The chief minister also announced that Kahnuwan town will be made a sub-division where offices of the SDM, tehsildar, patwari and other departments will function under one roof.

Targeting opposition parties, Mann alleged that traditional parties ruled Punjab turn-by-turn for decades but ignored public welfare.

He said people of the state will once again support the "jhaadu" to defeat such parties.

Mann also accused previous governments of keeping Punjab's coal mine in Jharkhand closed to allegedly earn commissions by purchasing coal from private companies.

Highlighting welfare measures, he said more than 90 per cent of households in Punjab are receiving free electricity and farmers are now getting power supply during the daytime for irrigation.

The chief minister said the government has launched schemes to support women, improve healthcare and strengthen education and infrastructure across the state.

He also announced that a stadium will be constructed in the area, a defunct ITI will be made functional again and sewerage projects at Qadian and Dhaliwal will be completed in a time-bound manner.

