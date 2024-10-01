Race for Badshahpur seat heats up as Cong exudes confidence

Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba addressed a rally in Gadoli Khurd village in support of Vardhan Yadav, Congress’ candidate for the Badshahpur assembly constituency, on Monday. She said that given the current political developments, Congress is poised to form a strong government in Haryana. Lamba expressed confidence that Congress is poised to form a strong government in Haryana, predicting the ousting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Alka Lamba and Badshahpur candidate Vardhan Yadav address the public in Bhavani Enclave on September 30. (HT Photo)

“The political landscape in Gurugram and across Haryana has significantly changed in the last 36 hours,” Lamba said, noting that the large crowds at even smaller Congress events demonstrate that the electorate envisions its future with the Congress party. “While BJP may send its star campaigners to assert claims of victory, the public sentiment in Haryana is evident,” she added.

In the rally, Lamba also highlighted the successful tours of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepender Singh Hooda, adding that their visits have swayed public opinion in favour of Vardhan Yadav in Gurugram.

Lamba said that the people of Haryana have endured much over the past decade, particularly housewives who have struggled with rising inflation, questioning why the prices of gas cylinders and fuel are reduced only during elections. “It is time to remove a government that shows no concern for its citizens,” Lamba added.

Meanwhile, during the rally, Badshahpur candidate Vardhan Yadav promised the villagers that if elected, he would prioritise resolving their issues such as poor roads and drainage. Yadav accused the BJP of fostering corruption, which he said is directly responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and lack of infrastructure development. “Corruption has clogged our development. Potholes, clogged drains, and the dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in our drains are results of a corrupt system that does not care for the people. We deserve better, and I promise to clean up the mess that the current administration has left behind,” he said.

Yadav further criticised the BJP-led government for creating the Manesar Municipal Corporation without providing any benefits to the villages. “The BJP government formed the MCM to grab village properties, but they have done nothing for us. The basic amenities like proper sewage systems, electricity, and water supply are in shambles. Both Gurugram and Manesar corporations are ignoring the real issues, and the villagers are suffering,” Yadav said.

The momentum behind Yadav’s candidacy has been building in the Ahirwal region, especially after the speech by Congress leader Deepender Hooda, said Lamba. At a recent rally in Badshahpuron Monday. Hooda urged people to support Yadav, emphasising that Yadav is a close ally and pivotal to the region’s development. “Yadav’s potential win as a crucial step towards forming a ‘double engine sarkar,’ where both state and central Congress governments would work in tandem for the benefit of the Ahirwal community,” said Hooda.

In the rally on Monday, Vardhan Yadav, urging the people of Badshahpur to support him, said, “I am committed to bringing real development to our villages—development that we have been denied for too long. With your support, I will ensure that not only will the roads be rebuilt, but we will also have better infrastructure, clean water, reliable electricity, and improved healthcare.”