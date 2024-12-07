Raid on cafe for selling liquor illegally, case filed

As many as 563 pints of beer and 60 bottles of vodka were seized from a cafe-cum-restaurant serving alcohol without permission in Gwal Pahari on Friday evening, officials said. The raid was conducted by the excise and taxation department. The owner of the restaurant fled during the raid.

An FIR has been filed against the establishment under Section 61 (1)(a) of Punjab Excise Act 1914 and officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway to trace the source of supply. The owner of the restaurant fled during the raid, so no arrests have been made as yet.

Excise officials said that the raid was part of the department’s campaign to curb unauthorised liquor sales, particularly in cafes and restaurants operating in isolated stretches and forested areas of Gurugram. Officials said that such locations often evade scrutiny and violate excise regulations, posing risks to public safety and loss to revenue collection.

Jitender Dudi, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurugram (East), said, “The department is intensifying efforts to identify and take stringent action against establishments flouting excise regulations, especially those operating in secluded areas without proper licenses. Such establishments often evade regulatory oversight, posing significant risks to public safety and resulting in revenue losses for the state.”

The raid was carried out by a team led by excise inspector Ashok Kumar, who, along with other staff, confiscated the stock comprising 60 bottles of 750ml vodka and 563 pints of beer.

Dr Ashok Kumar, the excise inspector, urged the residents to report instances of illegal liquor sales, assuring prompt action.