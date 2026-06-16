Rain cools Gurugram to 17°C, lowest minimum temperature in Haryana

A spell of rain and breezy conditions early Monday brought Gurugram’s minimum temperature down to 17°C, nearly 9.9 degrees below normal and among the season’s lowest since May, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city last recorded a similar minimum temperature on May 4, when the mercury dipped to 17.4°C. IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph till Thursday amid an active western disturbance. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature fell by nearly 6.7 degrees over the previous 24 hours, offering temporary relief from persistent heatwave conditions. Gurugram received 11mm of rainfall between Sunday and 8.30am Monday. According to the district administration’s tehsil-wise weather report, Wazirabad recorded the highest rainfall at 9mm, followed by Pataudi (6mm), Kadipur (5mm), Harsaru (5mm), Farrukh Nagar (4mm), and Manesar (2mm), while Sohna recorded a trace of rainfall.

Light rain began at 7.05am on Monday, while a second spell between 2pm and 5pm brought another 4mm of rain, slowing traffic across several stretches. The IMD said Gurugram recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana on Monday.

The weather department attributed the conditions to an active western disturbance over northern Haryana combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. It forecast light to moderate rainfall at a few places on June 15 and 19 and at isolated locations between June 16 and June 18. A yellow alert remains in place till June 19. However, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C over the next four days.

The city’s average maximum temperature across three automatic weather stations was 37°C on Monday, compared with 37.6°C on Sunday. Wind speeds ranged between 5.5 km/h and 7.4 km/h at 8.30am. IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and squalls with gusts of up to 40 km/h until Thursday.

Rain and waterlogging disrupted traffic movement during peak hours. Congestion was reported on NH-48 from Kirti Nagar to Sarhol and from Clover Leaf Interchange to Behrampur, while Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Ghata T-point and roads near Leisure Valley Park were also affected. Waterlogging was reported in Police Lines, Patel Nagar, Sector 10, Sheetla Mata Road and Mahavir Chowk, traffic officials told HT.

“Instructions have been issued to civic bodies to fix drainage networks on key city intersections, such as Rajiv Chowk and stretches from Signature Towers to Leisure Valley Park. Police will decide deployment based on situational needs, and priority will be given to ensuring smooth traffic movement. Adequate pumping and pickup options are being arranged to prevent congestion during the upcoming monsoon season,” said Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways).

The district’s average air quality index of the day remained largely unchanged at 195, staying in the “moderate” category on Monday, compared with 194 on Sunday. At 10pm, Sector 51 (227) and Vikas Sadan (286) recorded moderate air quality, while Teri Gram (95) and NISE Gwal Pahari (132) remained in the satisfactory and moderate categories, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.