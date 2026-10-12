Rain, thunderstorms bring relief to Gurugram after a two-week dry spell
Residents have also reported minor waterlogging in Old Gurugram sectors, including New Colony.
Residents of Gurugram woke up to rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and lowering temperatures across the city.
According to data shared by the district administration, Gurugram tehsil recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm, followed by Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils, which received 36 mm each. Wazirabad sub-tehsil also recorded 36 mm of rainfall, while Badshahpur sub-tehsil received 34 mm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram’s minimum temperature dipped to 23°C on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, the short spell of rain comes after the city witnessed nearly two weeks of dry weather. As per IMD, a western disturbance (WD) triggered over Himachal Pradesh, along with upper-air cyclonic circulation over Haryana, is attributed to this short spell of rain.
Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 130 on the air quality index (AQI) on Monday, as per the Sameer application. All four AQI monitoring stations were working, with Gwal Pahari recording an AQI of 91, Sector 51 recording 126, Teri Gram recording 128 and Vikas Sadan recording 173.
Residents have also reported minor waterlogging in Old Gurugram sectors, including New Colony.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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