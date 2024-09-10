Rao Narbir Singh files nomination from Badshahpur, Mukesh Sharma from Gurugram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Badshahpur assembly constituency Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination for the state polls and expressed confidence in winning the seat comfortably. Rao Narbir Singh with his entourage while filing his nomination on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

He served as the legislator of the segment from 2014 to 2019 and was part of the state cabinet during the stint, but was denied the ticket by the party in 2019.

Opting for a low-key nomination at the Badshahpur SDM office on Tuesday, he said: “From 2014 to 2019, Gurugram and Badshahpur witnessed large-scale development and major infrastructure projects were executed during this period. If elected to power, I promise that this region will return to the same trajectory of development and economic growth. The problems being faced by the people will be resolved on priority.”

On Tuesday, BJP candidate from the Gurgaon segment Mukesh Sharma also filed his nomination.

On the day, the BJP also released its second list of candidates, comprising 21 names, fielding Bimla Choudhary from Pataudi, Sanjay Singh from Nuh and Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul. Choudhary was the Pataudi MLA from 2014 to 2019, but did not get the ticket in 2019.

Meanwhile, Narbir Singh said he recently canvassed Union home minister Amit Shah to address a public rally in Badshahpur. “This rally will be the largest Haryana has seen to date, showcasing the political awareness of Gurugram’s citizens,” Singh said.

Recounting his previous term, he listed out major infrastructure projects, such as the Hero Honda Chowk underpass, Rajiv Chowk underpass, Signature Tower underpass and Dwarka Expressway as his major accomplishments.

Rao Narbir Singh was first elected a legislator from Jatusana in 1987, at the age of 25 years, and he was also made the state home minister then. He was elected the Sohna MLA in 1996 and served as a minister in the Bansi Lal government. He was again elected an MLA in 2014.

District election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that on Tuesday, the sixth day of the nomination process, two candidates from Gurgaon constituency, and one each from Badshahpur and Sohna, filed their nomination papers.

Besides BJP’s Sharma, independent candidate Narendra Kumar also filed his nomination from Gurgaon constituency.

After filing his nomination, Sharma said in an address to a gathering: “I am thankful to the people of Gurugram, the party leadership, and supporters who have blessed me with this opportunity.”

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who also addressed the gathering, said that the party mandate has been given on merit.