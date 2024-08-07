Rapid Metro registers 10.49% growth in revenue, surge in ridership in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Rapid Metro Rail in Gurugram logged a 10.49% increase in revenue amounting to ₹8.11 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, while the ridership went up by 8.75% as compared to the same period last year, state chief secretary TVSN Prasad said at a board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTCL) in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The number of passengers utilising the Rapid Metro network saw steady growth, with April, May, and June 2024 recording 12.20 lakh, 13.48 lakh, and 12.30 lakh passengers, respectively. (HT PHOTO)

The Rapid Metro has a network of 11.6 km from Cyber Hub to Sector 56 along the Golf Course Road. It has 11 stations along the route. The rapid metro connects with the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro at Sikanderpur.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana government, for the period from April 2024 to June 2024, the total income of the Rapid Metro increased by 10.49% compared to the same period last year. It touched nearly ₹8.11 crore. This increase is directly attributed to an 8.75% percent rise in ridership during the same period. The number of passengers utilising the Rapid Metro network saw steady growth, with April, May, and June 2024 recording 12.20 lakh, 13.48 lakh, and 12.30 lakh passengers, respectively, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, several metro projects being taken up in the state were reviewed including those in Gurugram. According to the state government, for the proposed metro link between Sector 56 and Panchgaon, RITES Ltd has finalised the route and transportation system plan and the project report is likely to be completed by August 31.

The feasibility study for metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram, involving a double-decker viaduct in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is currently under review, an official said.

He said that the state government is expediting the extension of the metro line from Ballabgarh to Palwal and RITES Ltd has submitted its draft report, with the final report and feasibility study expected by September 2024.

RITES Ltd has been appointed to conduct a ridership assessment for the metro connectivity project from Bahadurgarh to Asaudah. The ridership assessment report is expected by August 2024, the spokesperson said.