Chandigarh, Rapper-musician Badshah joined the investigation at Panchkula in connection with an FIR over alleged use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released music video "Tateeree", the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed here on Thursday. Rapper Badshah joins investigation at Panchkula, LOC against him withdrawn: Haryana HC told

The court was also informed that the Look Out Circular issued against Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, stands withdrawn.

Further, before the high court the state counsel recorded that the police authorities are not going to take any action on the basis of impugned order dated March 13 passed by Haryana State Commission for Women.

On March 13, Haryana State Commission for Women had issued orders to arrest Badshah after he failed to appear before the deadline in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, "Tateeree".

The Commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia had said strict action would be taken if Badshah did not appear by 3 pm on March 13 after a notice to the rapper on March 6 was sent asking him to appear before it in Panipat regarding the alleged objectionable lyrics in the song.

Badshah had recently uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, apologising if anyone's sentiments were hurt by his latest song.

On Thursday, Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a writ petition filed by Badshah. Justice Jagmohan Bansal's bench was hearing the petition.

The rapper had challenged the state women commission's order dated March 13.

The petitioner, Badshah, had sought "setting aside of impugned notice/order dated March 13 whereby Haryana State Commission for Women has directed Superintendent of Police, Panipat to register an FIR and arrest him in connection with summons dated March 6".

In Panchkula, an FIR on March 6 had been registered against Badshah at Police Station Cyber Crime, alleging commission of offense punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986 and Section 296 of BNS, 2023.

The FIR had been registered on account of his song circulated on online platforms including YouTube. He was issued summons dated March 6 by Haryana State Commission for Women to appear before it.

The rapper's legal representative appeared before Commission last week and requested reasonable time for appearance.

The State counsel, on instructions from SHO, Cyber Cell, Panchkula, submitted before the high court that Look Out Circular issued against the petitioner stands withdrawn.

He, on instructions from Panipat Superintendent of Police, further submitted that the police authorities are not going to take any action on the basis of impugned order dated March 13 passed by Haryana State Commission for Women.

The petitioner has already joined investigation at Panchkula, the HC was further informed.

Faced with this, the counsel for the petitioner chose not to press the matter further. Recording this, the court on Thursday ordered: "Disposed of as not pressed."

Last week, the state women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia had told reporters here that Badshah had been asked to appear before on March 13 for the song "in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language".

After an FIR was registered in Panchkula, the police had later said they had initiated the process to issue a look-out circular against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country.

Panchkula police had also issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before them immediately.

The Panchkula police on March 6 registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 had been slapped against the rapper.

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