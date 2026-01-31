Residents flag broken, hazardous condition of road linking to SPR

Residents of sectors 69, 70 and 71 have raised concerns over the poor condition of the 60-metre-wide road connecting the sector to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). The stretch is riddled with potholes and uneven patches, which often gets waterlogged, causing inconvenience, alleged residents. According to locals, a 100-meter stretch of the 10km road is filled with deep potholes and damaged surfaces, making it hazardous for two-wheelers and cyclists.

“The road was recarpeted last year by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), but this stretch was left untouched. The area is either covered in dust or waterlogged with sewage,” said Anuj Mathur, a resident of Tulip Purple.

“Despite repeated complaints, this stretch has been ignored for months. Levelling work was done on Thursday as a temporary fix, but the road was in shambles the very next day. This also slows down the traffic. On weekends and peak hours, this stretch becomes too crowded,” he added.

RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69, said that the hazardous stretch is located just near the traffic lights. “This section is at a busy intersection where vehicles slow down or stop, but the uneven surface, dust, and waterlogging pose serious risks for commuters,” he said. “The stretch needs urgent repair from the civic officials.”

Pawan Yadav, a GMDA official, said authorities have made multiple attempts to level the stretch. “The road deteriorates repeatedly due to the release of untreated sewage water. We are investigating the source of the dumping, and our teams will conduct inspections. Once the road is clear of water, we plan to lay interlocking brick pavers (IBP) blocks to ensure a durable surface so that residents no longer face these problems,” he said. “There is no master drain, hence several societies discharge their sewage treatment plant (STP) water on roads.”

A senior GMDA official said that work on laying proper sewage lines is underway, with installation partially completed. “Connections will be established once the remaining sections are finished,” he added.