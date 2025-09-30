Rewari introduces lottery to appoint registry clerks, curb corruption

The Rewari district administration on Monday introduced a lottery-based system to appoint registry clerks across all tehsils and sub-tehsils in a bid to tighten checks on corruption and ensure transparency in the revenue department, officials said. Seven clerks were newly appointed as part of the reform, with results made public online and on notice boards to restore trust in revenue administration. (Shutterstock)

Deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena said the move marked a decisive step toward clean governance. “Registry work is among the most sensitive areas of revenue administration. By introducing a draw-of-lots system, we are ensuring there is no scope for favouritism or corruption. No offline registry work will now be allowed, and the system will be completely transparent,” he said.

Meena added that clerks who had been posted at the same location for over five months were transferred, and new appointments were made through the lottery. “Every five months, a fresh draw will be held so that no individual can consolidate their position in one office. This continuous rotation will bring accountability and fairness,” he said.

The lottery was conducted in full public view, supervised by the MLAs and BJP district president Dr Vandana Popli. MLA from Rewari, Laxman Singh Yadav, called it a “progressive step”. He said, “People often complain about corruption in registry offices. This transparent system will help restore public trust.”

Officials said that the lottery results are being documented and uploaded on official notice boards as well as the district website, making them accessible to the public. Further, every five months, a fresh draw will be conducted and the results publicly displayed.

According to the district administration, registry clerks in service for more than five months were reshuffled. Appointments were made for all tehsils and sub-tehsils except Kosli and Nahad, where postings were done four months ago. In this round, seven registry clerks were newly appointed, covering Rewari, Bawal, Dehuna, Palhawas, Manethi, and Dharuhera. Out of 23 clerks who cleared the test for RC, 17 agreed to take the RC while 6 declined. A draw was held among the 17.

The initiative was rolled out at the Mini Secretariat in the presence of Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav, Bawal MLA Dr. Krishan Kumar, and Kosli MLA Anil Yadav, along with BJP district president Dr. Vandana Popli.

Bawal MLA Dr Krishan Kumar said the reform aligns with the state government’s focus on good governance. Kosli MLA Anil Yadav added, “This step will bring much-needed transparency and will also improve the efficiency of revenue offices.”

DC Abhishek Meena clarified that the system is an administrative innovation at the district level, designed within the powers of the revenue department to ensure fairness. He said it complements the state government’s broader push for digitisation and accountability in land and registry services.

According to officials, Devender was appointed as registry clerk (RC) and Subodhkant as assistant RC for Rewari tehsil. Ravinder was allotted Bawal, Bhubneshwar Dehuna sub-tehsil, Arvind Palhawas, Lalit Manethi, and Anuj Dharuhera. New postings for Kosli and Nahad will be made in the next round.

Officials added that registry clerks received training on Monday and assumed new roles from Tuesday. The system, to be repeated every five months, will prevent clerks from holding prolonged positions and discourage malpractice.