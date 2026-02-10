Rosewood City residents flag decade-long delay in promised community centre

Residents of Rosewood City in Sector 49 have raised concerns over a long-promised community centre that has remained incomplete for nearly a decade, despite being marked on the approved township layout and repeatedly assured by the builder. The facility, residents say, has never been finished or opened for public use, prompting questions over the delay and accountability. Officials confirm earmarked plot remains under developer ownership; residents staged protest and wrote to civic body seeking intervention and completion of works. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to residents, the community centre was to be built in 2010. The township, home to nearly 1,000 residents, had earmarked three acres of land for the facility, a provision clearly marked on the approved layout map. However, the centre has yet to materialise.

Officials said the three-acre parcel earmarked for the facility is still under the builder’s ownership. They added that the land was not handed over to the MCG in 2022, when the rest of the township was transferred to the municipality.

Ashok Yadav, president of the Rosewood City Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said the issue has persisted even after the area was handed over to civic authorities. “The entire area was handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) along with other societies in the sector in 2022. However, the builder, Eros Group, failed to hand over the community centre to the corporation. This amounts to cheating; the residents of the township have been misled,” he said.

Yadav said only one building of the proposed community centre has been constructed so far and remains locked. “The premises remain locked at all times, with a guard stationed outside. Whenever residents have sought clarification from the builder, there has been no response. We have written multiple letters to the MCG, which has informed us that the land for the community centre has still not been handed over by the builder,” he said.

According to the builder-buyer agreement, the developer has committed to providing basic amenities for residents, including schools, medical facilities, clubs and community centres within the township. However, officials said the agreement does not specify any timeline for the construction or completion of the proposed community centre, leaving residents without clarity on when the facility will be delivered.

Residents said the absence of a community facility has affected social and community life within the township. Sunil Singhal, treasurer of the RWA, said, “There is no community facility for the people of our township. We are forced to organise large gatherings at other locations. This is a clear case of residents being cheated.”

Partap Singh, who moved to the township in 2021, said he was assured basic amenities by the builder at the time of purchase. “This week, we staged a protest demanding the facilities that were promised to us. A community centre is essential—it offers space for senior citizens to meet, children to play, and residents to celebrate festivals and hold social gatherings. While it has been shown on the map, the reality on the ground is entirely different,” he said.

A senior MCG official confirmed that the land and facility have not been handed over to the civic body. “We have received complaints from residents, but when the township was handed over to us, the land for the community centre was not included,” he said.

Officials said no notice has been issued by the MCG to Eros Group so far for non-handover of the land. However, residents have written to the municipal corporation seeking intervention and completion of the proposed community centre.

As per the approved layout plan of the township, a specific parcel has been earmarked for the community centre. A signboard installed at the entrance of the township also identifies the designated space for the facility, though it has not yet been developed.

Despite repeated attempts from HT, the Eros Group did not respond to queries.